Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix Names Ayo Ayodele Chief Therapy Officer

PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix today announced Ayo Ayodele as its new Chief Therapy Officer (CTO). Ayodele, a physical therapist of 20 years, has held roles as a clinician and executive across a variety of different sites of care.

As the CTO, Ayodele manages overall operations in Reunion Phoenix's therapy department, ensuring high-quality, cost-effective delivery of patient care; managing therapy personnel; and developing and implementing approved therapy department projects and goals.

"I'm thrilled to have Ayo on board to support as we continue to build a new kind of rehabilitation hospital with best-in-class care that focuses on individualized patient treatment and recovery," said Josh Bowie, CEO at Reunion Phoenix. "He will play a crucial role in providing comprehensive inpatient physical-medicine rehabilitation therapies to patients in the Phoenix area."

Prior to joining the Reunion Phoenix team, Ayodele served as the Administrative Director of Rehabilitation Services with Integris Health at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. He believes in collaboration through revolutionary thinking and innovation to achieve excellent clinical outcomes in a fiscally responsible manner.

Ayodele holds a doctorate in physical therapy from Utica College of Syracuse University and a master's degree in business administration from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Additionally, he is certified as a Global Business Leader by Beijing University.

About Reunion Rehab Hospital Phoenix

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix, located in downtown Phoenix, is designed to provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. At this state-of-the-art Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital, our clinical team will embrace new tools and processes to give patients with functional, occupational, or cognitive disorders a positive outcome and an opportunity to return to their active lives. The 48-bed Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Phoenix will bring more than 100 full-time jobs to the area. For more information, please visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com .

