Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX) Leveraging ASR, NLP Tech to Rehumanize Healthcare

Keeping up with precise documentation and a myriad of regulations is not only burdensome for physicians, it also restricts important physician/patient interaction and limits accurate and compassionate patient care. Many in healthcare believe it is the single largest pain point in the physician/patient relationship. The idea of outsourcing this task to third parties that have the resources and expertise to generate the requisite documentation much more cost effectively seems like a rational economic division of labor.

And make no mistake about it, technology is increasingly tipping the scale in favor of virtual documentation solutions with the latest advances in automatic speech recognition (ASR) and natural language processing (NLP). These technologies are integral to the virtual documentation solutions developed by Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX). A pioneer in virtual, real-time, medical-note documentation, Augmedix is "re-humanizing healthcare" and alleviating healthcare system pressures with its unique digital health platform that provides virtual medical documentation and live clinical support. The company is at the vanguard of the next generation of technologies being integrated into a healthcare marketplace that is notoriously cautious to make changes.

About Augmedix Inc.

Augmedix Inc., a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support based in San Francisco, California, is on a mission to "rehumanize healthcare." The company has set out to tackle the largest pain point in the U.S. healthcare system – the burden of documentation and administrative tasks on physicians.

