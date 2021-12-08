BostInno Names HYCU® Among its 2021 Inno on Fire Honorees

Boston, Massachusetts, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BostInno has named HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software as a service company specializing in on-premises and public cloud data backup and recovery as a service, among its honorees in its 2021 Inno on Fire, a ranking of 50 startups, people and nonprofits making strides in Greater Boston.

Inno on Fire is a yearly awards program in which BostInno recognized 50 of the most impressive innovators in the region. From that list, one company or organization from each category is selected by a panel of judges to be a category-winning "Inno Blazer."

"We want to congratulate this year's Inno on Fire honoree companies and category-winning Blazers," Carolyn Jones, market president and publisher of BostInno, said. "We also want to thank our staff and the venture investors and entrepreneurs in the community who helped us make this year's selections."

Founded in 2018, HYCU has more than 3,000 customers globally and earlier in 2021 secured a Series A Round of funding from Bain Capital Ventures with support from Acrew Capital. Year-on-year, the company continues to drive triple digit growth for its purpose-built, multi-cloud data protection solutions. Delivered as a service, HYCU solutions are used by mid-size to large enterprises to provide data resiliency, mobility, and disaster recovery to customers and partners worldwide.

"This has been an incredible year to be at HYCU, especially for our employees, customers and partners," said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. "This latest award acknowledges that there is a better way for companies to manage, protect and recover mission-critical workloads across on-premises and public cloud environments. I couldn't be more proud of what everyone at HYCU has been able to accomplish to date, and in many ways, we are only just getting started. Thank you to the editors and team at BostInno for this award. To be recognized for driving innovation among many in the Boston tech community is a true honor."

For information on HYCU and the company's solutions, visit: https://www.hycu.com/, or follow @hycuinc and connect with us on LinkedIn.

To see all of the 2021 Inno on Fire honorees and Blazer award winners, go to BostInno.com.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup to both on-premises and cloud-native environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery to more than 2,800 companies worldwide. HYCU's award-winning, purpose-built solutions eliminate the complexity, risk and high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity in a hyper-connected, multi-cloud world. Customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data backup and recovery, no matter where their data resides. Based in Boston, Mass., the company employs 300 people across the globe. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About BostInno

Since 2010, BostInno has covered, connected and catalyzed the region's innovation ecosystem, producing digital media, events and intelligence about the entrepreneurs, executives, startups, businesses, trends and topics that are shaping the present and future of Boston's economy. Through a daily newsletter reaching over 24,000 people daily, plus a website, events, directories, data and more, BostInno is a portal to and for the city's thriving startup and tech communities.

