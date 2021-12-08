Noema Pharma Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Stuttering

BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma, a Swiss-based clinical stage company targeting orphan central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar, entitled "From Hesitation to Greatness: Understanding Stuttering, its Neurobiology, its Impact on Social and Professional Functioning, and the Quest for Novel Therapies," on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11am Eastern Time / 5pm Central European Time.



The webinar will feature a presentation from KOL Gerald A. Maguire, MD, DFAPA, from the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine, who will discuss the medical need and current treatment landscape in treating people who stutter as well as the underlying neurobiology and the need for novel therapies.

Noema's leadership will discuss Noema's PDE10A inhibitor NOE-105 for the management of Childhood Onset Fluency Disorder (stuttering or stammer). In addition to its commitment to developing treatments for orphan diseases of the CNS, Noema Pharma is leading a therapeutics development intiative with a focus on conditions with no available therapeutic interventions. These conditions are characterized by imbalanced neuronal networks that lead to unresolved severe symptoms and significant impact on patients' lives.

A question & answer session will follow the formal presentation. To register for the event, please click here.

Gerald A. Maguire, MD, DFAPA, is a Professor and Chair in Psychiatry and Neuroscience at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine. He earned his medical degree from St. Louis University School of Medicine in 1991 and carried out his residency in psychiatry at UC Irvine from 1991 to 1995, where he was chief resident before joining the faculty for 20 years, where his tenure included training director and Senior Associate Dean of Medical Education at UC Irvine. A Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association (DFAPA), Gerald is a member of the American College of Psychiatrists and was awarded numerous teaching awards, along with the title of "Best Doctors in America" and "Orange County Physician of Excellence." He serves on the Board of Directors of the World Stuttering Network and is a past Chair of the National Stuttering Association and Vice Chair of the International Stuttering Research. Gerald's published dozens of articles on the medical treatments of stuttering and has delivered hundreds of invited presentations on the topic across the globe. Additionally, Dr. Maguire is the author of "Without Hesitation: Speaking the Silence and the Science of Stuttering."

About Noema Pharma

Noema Pharma (www.noemapharma.com) is a Swiss-based company targeting orphan neurological disorders characterized by imbalanced neuronal networks. The company is developing four mid-clinical-stage therapeutic products in-licensed from Roche and with strong safety packages. Lead product NOE-101, an mGluR5 inhibitor, is Phase 2b-ready for two indications: persistent seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) and severe pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN). NOE-105, a PDE10A inhibitor, is currently in Phase 2a investigated in patients with Tourette Syndrome. The Company is undertaking validation studies in undisclosed indications for two additional clinical-stage assets, NOE-109, an mGluR2/3 inhibitor, and NOE-115, a triple re-uptake inhibitor. Noema Pharma was founded with the leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners. Investors include Polaris Partners, Gilde Healthcare, Invus and Biomed Partners.

Contacts

Noema Pharma

Luigi Costa

Chief Executive Officer

info@noemapharma.com Investors

LifeSci Advisors – Guillaume van Renterghem

gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 (0) 76 735 01 31 Media

LifeSci Advisors – Bernhard Schmid

bschmid@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 (0) 44 447 12 21







