SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg, P.C., Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Arrival SA (ARVL) and Encourages Investors With More Than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
December 07, 2021 5:31pm   Comments


NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating claims of violations of federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Arrival SA ("Arrival" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ARVL). If you are a shareholder of Arrival with more than $100,000 in losses, you should contact the Firm.

The investigation concerns whether Arrival and certain of its officers and directors have engaged in violation of the securities laws and/or other business practices.

If you are a shareholder of Arrival with more than $100,000 in losses and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email at investigations@lowey.com.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Arrival should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100 
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: investigations@lowey.com


