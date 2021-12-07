JOANN Adds to Executive Leadership Team to Advance Operations, Inventory Management

HUDSON, Ohio, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN, the nation's category leader in fabrics and sewing and one of the fastest-growing players in the craft space, has added two industry leaders to its executive team.



Joe Thibault, Senior Vice President, Store Operations

An experienced retail leader, Joe Thibault was promoted to Senior Vice President, Store Operations in November 2021 after more than 19 years with the company. He has served in various leadership roles both in the field and at corporate headquarters, giving him a deep understanding of the business, industry and customers. In his current role, Joe oversees all field operations, including more than 850 stores and 22,000 field Team Members nationwide. This includes responsibility for JOANN's omni-channel fulfillment options including Buy Online Pickup In Store, Ship from Store and Curbside Pickup. He also leads a corporate team that is focused on store support, including field communications, customer feedback, and space planning.

Lisa Wittman-Smith, Senior Vice President, Inventory Management & Business Insights

Lisa Wittman-Smith joined JOANN in November 2021 as Senior Vice President, Inventory Management & Business Insights. A proven leader with a diverse retail background, Lisa held roles in Merchandising, Planning, Marketing and Business Insights. Prior to joining JOANN, Lisa held the position of Vice President, Business Insights at Visionworks of America, a leading optical retailer with more than 700 stores across the United States. In this role, she led data engineering, data science, revenue planning and merchandise analytics. Previously, Lisa spent more than 20 years at Luxottica, holding roles of increasing responsibility in merchandising, planning and marketing, ultimately serving as Senior Vice President of Merchandise Planning & Allocation.

"We are very excited to announce the promotion of Joe, and to welcome Lisa to our executive leadership team," said Wade Miquelon, President & CEO of JOANN. "Both bring incredible experience and innovative thought to JOANN and they will help us continue to optimize the way we operate while finding new ways to create terrific customer experiences, wherever and however consumers shop with us. I look forward to working closely with both of these proven leaders and am confident as ever in the strength of our executive team."

Both Joe and Lisa will report to Chris DiTullio, Chief Customer Officer, and will be based at JOANN's Hudson, Ohio headquarters.

