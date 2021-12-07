California Water Service Group Promotes Kenneth G. Jenkins to Chief Water Resource Sustainability Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE:CWT) today announced the promotion of Kenneth G. Jenkins to Chief Water Resource Sustainability Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2022. In this critically important role, Jenkins will lead efforts to augment water supplies in the face of worsening droughts and other climate change challenges.



Jenkins joined Group subsidiary California Water Service (Cal Water) as Government & Community Relations Manager in 2005. He was appointed Water Resource Sustainability Director in 2020 after having successfully led the utility's Conservation Department and Drought Response Task Force from 2008 to 2020.

"Ken has done an outstanding job establishing Cal Water as a leader in conservation and drought response. He recognizes the importance of diversifying our sources of supplies and tackling new challenges creatively. I am confident he will continue to do great things as we seek to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change on our business," said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki.

Jenkins holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in economics & management and political science from Beloit College in Wisconsin. Well known as a thought leader in the industry, he serves on the board of the California Water Efficiency Partnership and has contributed to numerous studies and papers by organizations such as the Public Policy Institute of California.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. California Water Service Group's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWT." Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

