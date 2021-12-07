 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MRC Global Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Globe Newswire  
December 07, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

HOUSTON, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on February 15, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the company will host a conference call, which will be webcast, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central.

  What:   MRC Global Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call
       
  When:   Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central
       
  How:   Via phone -- Dial 201-689-8261 and ask for the MRC Global call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or via webcast -- at http://www.mrcglobal.com

A replay will be available through March 2, 2022 by dialing 201-612-7415 using passcode 13725580#. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.mrcglobal.com for 90 days.

About MRC Global Inc.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, upstream production, and midstream pipeline sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 220 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company's unmatched quality assurance program offers 200,000 SKUs from 10,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for over 12,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

Contact:

  Monica Broughton
  Investor Relations
  MRC Global Inc.
  Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com
  832-308-2847


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com