Dave & Buster's Strengthens Leadership Team; Adds Senior Vice President to Lead International Development

DALLAS, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that it has appointed Antonio Bautista as Senior Vice President and Head of International Development.



Mr. Bautista will join Dave & Busters as Senior Vice President and Head of International Development starting January 1, 2022. Mr. Bautista was previously Chief Executive Officer of ALBP – Global Hospitality Solutions, a consultancy group providing comprehensive investment, strategy and execution solutions for Hospitality, Retail and Entertainment companies across the globe. Before that, Mr. Bautista was Chief Operations Officer of Fogo De Chao, a full-service Brazilian steakhouse. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Hard Rock Café and Retail Division, and Franchise Development and Operations at Hard Rock International, a chain of theme restaurants, hotels and casinos. Mr. Bautista will oversee and execute Dave & Buster's international development strategy.

Kevin Sheehan, Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO, said "We are excited that Antonio is joining Dave & Buster's as we continue to strengthen our leadership team. He brings outstanding experience and an impressive track record of growing businesses internationally. We see opportunity to develop our brand globally and we believe Antonio is the right person to take Dave & Buster's to international markets."

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the Dave & Buster's team," said Antonio Bautista. "I have been a fan and guest of Dave & Buster's for a long time, and look forward to adding my expertise to the talented group of team members throughout the organization."

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 143 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

