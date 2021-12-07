Plant Veda Showcased at TEDWomen 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the "Company" or "Plant Veda"), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer, was, for a second time in a row, invited to showcase its products at TEDWomen, in Palm Springs, California. The event took place from December 1-3, 2021.



Hundreds of attendees, including some of the world's most influential women, were able to enjoy Plant Veda's award-winning products. TEDWomen is a conference about the power of women and girls to be creators and change-makers.

"This occasion celebrates the increasing contribution women bestow upon the world, both personally and corporately," stated Vanita Gurnani, Co-Founder and Director of Product Innovation for Plant Veda. "This year has seen a new record of female CEOs within the Fortune 500 at 8.2%, with this number expected to grow to 15% by 2025. Our strong brand reputation positions us well amongst those who seek to have an impact in the world. Our entire company was honoured to participate and support this prestigious convention."

"TED" stands for Technology, Entertainment, Design. TEDWomen 2021 was a three-day program that included six sessions of TED Talks, comfortable simulcast spaces, group dinners and parties, workshops and activities. Particularly, the program of speakers, workshops, events, as well as daring discussions, have sparked some of TED's most iconic moments yet.

Marketing and Investor Relations Agreements

The Company also announces it has made payments totalling US$50,000 to Sideways Frequency to provide future marketing and advertising services. The original terms of the agreement were for the continuous offering of services between November 2021 – February 2022.

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.

TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; TEDx, which licenses thousands of individuals and groups to host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities; The Audacious Project, which surfaces and funds critical ideas that have the potential to impact millions of lives; TED Translators, which crowdsources the subtitling of TED Talks so that big ideas can spread across languages and borders; and the educational initiative TED-Ed. TED also offers TED@Work, a program that reimagines TED Talks for workplace learning. TED also has a growing library of original podcasts, including The TED Interview with Chris Anderson, WorkLife with Adam Grant, Far Flung with Saleem Reshamwala and How to Be a Better Human.

About Plant Veda (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity's shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity's overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing shaking up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

