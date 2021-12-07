Cooperation with Famous Danish Toy Brand LEGO for the First Time

A Rare Large-scale Festival Celebration in the Post-pandemic Era

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Christmasland in New Taipei City" is one of the "50 Great Christmas Markets Around the World". In cooperation with the world-renowned Danish toy brand LEGO for the first time, it will begin on December 3 this year. Moreover, the world's exclusive LEGO 3D projection mapping show and Taiwan's largest 14-meter-high LEGO Santa Claus installation for a limited period are also one of the must-see highlights.

2021 is a severe year for the world. After the COVID-19 outbreak, people have become alienated. Facing the pandemic head-on, Taiwan is able to keep it at bay with the concerted efforts of all the people and will welcome, by the end of 2021, the grandest winter festival in Taiwan - 2021 Christmasland in New Taipei City.

Chiang Chih-Wei, Commissioner of Tourism and Travel Department of New Taipei City Government, explained that a large number of champagne gold lightings are used to create a giant magical light city in this Christmasland. 7 lighting bridges and 4 avenues will be a scenic spot that you can't afford to miss. We hope to bring the joy and happiness.

In the Banqiao Station Square, there will be lovely large gingerbread houses to meet you; Wanping Metropolitan Park will showcase 6 large LEGO installations, each of which is a limited-edition photo spot that LEGO fans should not miss. This year's Christmasland will be not only full of Christmas atmosphere but also a joyful LEGO fantasy paradise.

There will be a series of colorful activities every Saturday and Sunday during the event period. The most watched annual superstar concert will be held on December 11 and 12.

In addition to the beautiful sea of lights, APUJAN, who has appeared in London Fashion Week and is founder of APUJAN, will inject fashion elements into Christmasland this time, giving you the best Christmas memories at the end of the year.

[Warning：If you are under home isolation, home quarantine, or self-health management, please stay at home and do not go out. If you have any respiratory symptoms or a fever, please seek medical treatment as soon as possible and rest at home. Please wear a mask throughout your entire trip in the whole areas of Christmasland and when taking photos. Walking while eating is prohibited. If you need to eat or drink, please go to the food and beverage areas and cooperate with the name registration, temperature measurement, alcohol disinfection, and other epidemic prevention measures.]

2021 Christmasland in New Taipei City

Duration of the event: 2021/12/3 - 2022/1/2; the LEGO projection mapping show will be aired every half hour from 17:30 to 22:00 every day

Event venues: New Taipei City Plaza, Banqiao Station Square, Wanping Metropolitan Park, South Square of Taipei MRT Circular Line Banqiao Station

Lighting hours: 17:30 - 24:00 during the event



[Warm reminder: Please wear masks throughout the process and pay attention to personal hygiene to protect yourself and others. Have a happy Christmas!]

