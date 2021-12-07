Advantest to Showcase Industry's Most Advanced IC Test Solutions and Sponsor Industry Events at SEMICON Japan, December 15-17 in Tokyo

TOKYO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature more than a dozen of its latest products and services at the SEMICON Japan trade show on December 15-17. This year's exhibition is returning to Tokyo Big Sight as an in-person event, although some conference sessions will be offered online enabling remote participation as an option.



Under the unifying theme "Converging Technologies. Advancing the Future.", Advantest's exhibit will put a spotlight on its contributions to accelerating the development of revolutionary test applications including AI, exascale computing, 5G communications and autonomous vehicles.

Exhibition

Advantest's exhibit in booth #2347 located in East Hall will demonstrate how the company is adding customer value in the evolving semiconductor value chain through a wide variety of test solutions and services. Displays will include:

Sponsorships

As it has done in the past, Advantest is demonstrating its steadfast industry support as a gold-level sponsor of SEMICON Japan 2021. In addition, the company is sponsoring the show's SuperTHEATER sessions, the Smart Mo b ility Pavilion and Mirai College, a student outreach event.

Social Media

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

