Advantest to Showcase Industry's Most Advanced IC Test Solutions and Sponsor Industry Events at SEMICON Japan, December 15-17 in Tokyo
TOKYO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature more than a dozen of its latest products and services at the SEMICON Japan trade show on December 15-17. This year's exhibition is returning to Tokyo Big Sight as an in-person event, although some conference sessions will be offered online enabling remote participation as an option.
Under the unifying theme "Converging Technologies. Advancing the Future.", Advantest's exhibit will put a spotlight on its contributions to accelerating the development of revolutionary test applications including AI, exascale computing, 5G communications and autonomous vehicles.
Exhibition
Advantest's exhibit in booth #2347 located in East Hall will demonstrate how the company is adding customer value in the evolving semiconductor value chain through a wide variety of test solutions and services. Displays will include:
- NEW: V93000 Link Scale channel cards for software-based functional and SCAN testing on the V93000 platform
- NEW: T2000 ISS IP Engine 4, an image-processing engine for high-resolution and high-speed image processing
- NEW: T5835 all-in-one high-speed memory test solution and T5221 NAND/NVM multi wafer-test solution, both software compatible with the industry-standard T583x test platform
- NEW: Advantest Cloud Solutions™, a state-of-the-art, cloud-based ecosystem enabling users to manage test and equipment data as well as providing instant access to online training and service tools
- MPT3000 test system for evaluating all solid-state drives
- B6700 and H5620 series of burn-in memory testers
- Remotely operable test handlers, enabling device and data handling from engineering labs to production test floors
- Software tools and services including Advantest CONNECT+ remote support services and IQ Box for V93000 EXA Scale external calibration
- E3650, a high-end MVM-SEM®, and E5610, a defect review SEM supporting next-generation photomasks
- Financing services providing pre-owned equipment solutions
Sponsorships
As it has done in the past, Advantest is demonstrating its steadfast industry support as a gold-level sponsor of SEMICON Japan 2021. In addition, the company is sponsoring the show's SuperTHEATER sessions, the Smart Mobility Pavilion and Mirai College, a student outreach event.
About Advantest Corporation
Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.
