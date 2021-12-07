 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bessor Announces the Passing of Director Richard T. Kusmirski

Globe Newswire  
December 06, 2021 8:10pm   Comments
Share:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) ("Bessor" or the "Company") is sad to report the recent passing of Richard ("Rick") T. Kusmirski, P.Geo.,M.Sc. Bessor wishes to extend its sincere condolences to Rick's family, friends, and business associates.

An accomplished and well respected exploration geologist, Rick had served as a Director of the Company since its establishment and his collegiality, technical competence and sage advice will be sorely missed.

BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo.
President, CEO & Director

For further information, contact:
Investor Relations
Email: info@bessorminerals.com
Website: www.bessorminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com