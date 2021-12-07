Canadian Ecosystem Institute: Building Bridges of Trust Through Business

Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guided by its President & CEO, Chris Pereira, the Canadian Ecosystem Institute (CEI) is quickly becoming known as the communications bridge between North American and Chinese businesses.

Founded in 2020, CEI is a full service Marketing, Public & Media Relations firm, dedicated to guiding new start-ups as well as established companies from China to grow and flourish in the Canadian market.

Fluent in both Mandarin and English, the CEI Team breaks down cultural differences and language barriers to help solve real business challenges.

So successful in its first year, CEI was recognized as the 2021 New Business of the Year by the Richmond, BC. Chamber of Commerce.

Beginning in early 2022, CEI will be offering our services to new clients in the United States. CEI will be bringing the same energy, knowledge and passion to the US that has made our first year so successful in Canada.

ABOUT CEI:

Canadian Ecosystem Institute is a full-service communications and marketing consulting firm dedicated to enabling business opportunities in North America and Asia Pacific. We provide branding, public relations, media relations, social media, influencer, and business support that enables our clients to gain the most bang for their bucks.

Our goal is to open the world of possibilities for our clients and to help them engage in a new culture and community without any missteps or miscommunications. Every day we help our clients grow within their ecosystem, solve their daily business challenges and find the right business partners to help them succeed and thrive.

If you have an idea, we've got a roadmap to make it a reality.

ABOUT CHRIS PEREIRA:

Chris Pereira is an experienced strategy and communications professional from Canada with 15 years of experience in China. Chris is regularly called upon by local and national Canadian news agencies for his perspective and views on Canada/China trade relations.

Chris was also recently a featured speaker at the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA). He has also spoken at dozens of universities and colleges across North America, sharing insights about the future of technology and business, networking, and career. With his team, Chris is working to make Richmond BC a role model for successful multiculturalism in Canada, helping to ensure companies and people can integrate smoothly into the market in Canada and overseas.

For more information about CEI, please reach out:

Kelly Chen Canadian Ecosystem institute 4379891747 zhan.chen@ecoinst.ca