Root, Inc. to Participate in the KBW Innovation in Finance Conference

Globe Newswire  
December 06, 2021 4:36pm   Comments
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, today announced that Alex Timm, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in the KBW Innovation in Finance Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Alex will take part in the "Insurtech - The Driver is Named Data" panel that will begin at 11 a.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. ET.

This panel discussion will be available live on the KBW website, and a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time after the panel concludes.

About Root Inc.
Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root's mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Investor Contact:
Christine Patrick
ir@joinroot.com

Media Contact:
Tom Kuhn
press@joinroot.com


