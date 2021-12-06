iCAD to Participate at the Imagine AI + Healthcare Investor Summit
NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that Stacey Stevens, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at Oppenheimer's Imagine AI + Healthcare Investor Summit being hosted by Oppenheimer in partnership with the Alliance for AI in Healthcare (AAIH).
Date: Tuesday, December 7th
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. ET
Registration Link
About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.
Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com
Investor Relations:
Brian Ritchie, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com