iCAD to Participate at the Imagine AI + Healthcare Investor Summit

Globe Newswire  
December 06, 2021 1:38pm
NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that Stacey Stevens, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at Oppenheimer's Imagine AI + Healthcare Investor Summit being hosted by Oppenheimer in partnership with the Alliance for AI in Healthcare (AAIH).

Oppenheimer's Imagine AI + Healthcare Investor Summit
Date:        Tuesday, December 7th
Time:        11:00 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. ET
About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:
Brian Ritchie, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com


