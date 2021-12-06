Hanzo & ACEDS Release Results of Second Annual Collaboration Data Survey

New York, NY, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanzo, a technology pioneer in preserving, collecting, reviewing, and exporting dynamic, complex collaboration and web-based data, in tandem with the Association of Certified Ediscovery Specialists (ACEDS), is pleased to release the results from their second annual Collaboration Data Benchmark Report. The survey results will be released along with a downloadable report in a joint webinar on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 12 pm EST/9 am PST.

In 2020, its inaugural year, the survey was the first industry benchmark of collaboration data. The mission of the survey was to assess the prevalence and reliance of collaboration tools within enterprises. The survey was also an opportunity to take a pulse from the market about the organizational readiness for legal, IT, HR, and enterprise information archiving professionals to respond effectively to litigation, investigations, governing data, and managing risk now and in the future.

"The results of this survey confirm the challenges that we're hearing from prospects and customers," said Brad Harris, VP of Product and Service Delivery for Hanzo. "Collaboration and chat-based messaging data are voluminous, spread out across multiple applications and significantly increases the complexity and cost of identifying where relevant information may be and how to defensibly preserve and collect this information to efficiently review and produce it for discovery."

"Since the start of the pandemic, the number of enterprises who rely on collaboration and chat messaging applications has significantly grown," said Michael Quartararo, President of ACEDS. "It's interesting to observe that as collaboration data is being requested more in ediscovery, enterprises are taking note and adding these data types to their ediscovery playbooks and information governance policies. No one wants to be caught unprepared."

About ACEDS

The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global association for professionals working in e-discovery, information governance, compliance, and the broader legal community. ACEDS provides training and certification in e-discovery and related disciplines to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers, and institutions of higher learning. The CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and ongoing education. The CEDS credential is held by legal professionals at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms, and government agencies. ACEDS has 26 chapters, with locations in major U.S. cities, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, and South Africa. Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields.





About Hanzo

Hanzo brings context and a greater understanding of enterprise data to corporate legal and compliance teams by providing in-house control over dynamic and collaborative data sources. This control allows organizations to reduce billions of dollars in risk, litigation, and compliance costs and elevate their corporate legal and regulatory compliance responses. Hanzo's software empowers defensible preservation, targeted collection, and efficient review of dynamic content from enterprise collaboration applications and complex websites. Hanzo is SOC 2® Type 2 certified, demonstrating its commitment to data security and serves large corporations worldwide. Learn more at hanzo.co and follow updates on Twitter: @gethanzo or on LinkedIn.







