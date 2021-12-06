CGA Insurance Services Appoints Tim Lee Vice President, CGA Wholesale

West Des Moines, Iowa, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Career General Agency LLC (CGA® Insurance Services), a subsidiary of GuideOne® Insurance Company, appoints Tim Lee as vice president of CGA's Wholesale Division, effective immediately. Lee will be instrumental in developing the relationship between CGA and its wholesale agents.

"CGA's growth and overall success depends on our team members, so we are proud to hire people with exceptional knowledge and talent," said Adam Berger, senior vice president of CGA Insurance Services. "Tim has over 20 years of industry experience in various leadership roles, which is incredibly valuable as he fills a newly created position within CGA aimed at strengthening the CGA brand."

Berger explained that the hiring of Lee "establishes our commitment to enhancing the relationship with our agents" in the CGA Wholesale Division, which specializes in writing commercial and personal lines business coverage with top-rated carriers nationwide. Lee will lead the Wholesale team by managing the operations and strategic expansion of the division.

"This is an exciting time to join CGA," Lee said. "There are significant changes occurring in the marketplace, and I look forward to bringing meaningful tools, resources and carriers to help our agents grow their agencies."

Lee joined the CGA Wholesale Division from The McGowan Companies, where he served as managing director, national sales; vice president, underwriting — McGowan Program Administrators; and regional production underwriter.

"Under Tim's leadership, CGA's Wholesale Division will make investments to become a leader in providing agents expanded access to commercial lines carriers," said Mark Groenheide, president of CGA Insurance Services. "Our agents are a top priority for us at CGA, and Tim will work closely with them so we can continue to offer specialized solutions for their needs."

