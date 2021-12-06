FTI Consulting Adds Senior Risk & Investigations Professionals in the U.S. and Brazil

WASHINGTON, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced the expansion of its Risk & Investigations practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment with the appointment of three professionals in Chicago, San Francisco and São Paulo.



Fredrik de Maré joins FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director, and Nathaniel Hein and Juliana Palma join as Managing Directors. Their arrivals further enhance FTI Consulting's Risk & Investigations practice in the Americas as businesses face a challenging operating environment, with 83% of leaders at large companies across the G-20 reporting their organizations either facing or expect to come under some type of investigation in the next 12 months, according to the 2021 FTI Consulting Resilience Barometer survey.

"FTI Consulting is a trusted, independent partner to help clients manage investigations and institute compliance and governance programs that proactively prevent them," said Andrew Rosini, Co-Leader of the Risk & Investigations practice at FTI Consulting. "Our clients depend upon the expertise our teams bring to help them protect value and their freedom to operate. The addition of Fredrik, Nathaniel and Juliana will enhance our ability to provide those services wherever they may do business."

Mr. de Maré, who is based in San Francisco, brings more than 20 years of management consulting experience advising clients on supply chain strategy, supply chain risk management and operational performance improvement. His sector expertise spans the healthcare, life sciences and technology industries. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. de Maré was the West Coast lead for the Operations & Supply Chain practice at Russell Reynolds Associates.

Mr. Hein, who is based in Chicago, has more than a decade of forensic audit and accounting experience at Big Four firms. He has conducted internal investigations, monitorships, financial restatements, M&A due diligence, anti-fraud risk assessments, complex litigation support, and post-acquisition integration and disputes. He most recently served as Controller at Simms Fishing Products LLP, where he was responsible for accounting, budgeting and forecasting, financial compliance, and the design and operation of financial internal controls.

Ms. Palma, who is based in São Paulo, has more than a decade of experience in complex forensic accounting and fraud investigations in Latin America. She supports clients on compliance matters, including risk assessments, internal control improvements, monitoring and M&A due diligence. She joins FTI Consulting from Control Risks. She also has prior experience as a Fraud Investigation Manager at BRF S.A., one of the world's largest food companies, and as a Corporate Internal Auditor at SCA, one of Europe's largest private forest holding companies.

The appointment of Mr. de Maré, Mr. Hein and Ms. Palma continues FTI Consulting's recent investment in the Risk & Investigations practice. In May, the firm announced the addition of Gustavo Galizzi as a Senior Managing Director in São Paulo, where he leads the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Brazil and focuses on complex investigations, disputes and regulatory matters.

