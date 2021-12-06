Decibel Therapeutics Announces Appointments of Alison Finger, MBA and Saraswathy Nochur, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; Christine Poon Steps Down from Board

BOSTON, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today announced the appointments of Alison Finger, MBA and Saraswathy ("Sara") Nochur, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.



"I am thrilled to welcome Alison and Sara to the Decibel Board. Both bring a wealth of biopharma experience that is very relevant to Decibel's trajectory and anticipated growth," said Laurence Reid, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Decibel. "Our Board of Directors is focused on helping guide our long-term strategy to build a leading biotech company that will change the therapeutic options for people with severe forms of hearing and balance disorders. The appointments of Alison and Sara bring critical new perspectives to Decibel, particularly their significant experience in regulatory affairs and commercial strategy, as well as in shaping a pipeline and building a sustainable organization."

Decibel also announced that Christine Poon has stepped down from the Board, effective December 3, 2021. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Chris for her dedication and guidance over the past years," said William H. Carson, M.D., Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Chris is an extraordinary biopharmaceutical leader, and her experience has been invaluable to the Board and management as we transitioned to a public company and advanced our portfolio of product candidates. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

Ms. Finger most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at bluebird bio. Prior to joining bluebird, she spent 21 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where she held leadership roles with responsibility for launching global, regional and national brands in hematology/oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and migraine/pain. She serves on the Board of VBL Therapeutics. Ms. Finger holds a bachelor's degree in English from St. Lawrence University and a Master of Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

Dr. Nochur, who has been active in Boston's biotechnology industry since 1989, currently serves as Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, following 14 years as Alnylam's Head of Global Regulatory Affairs. At Alnylam, she built and led a world-class team of regulatory affairs professionals, enabling the multi-national development and approval of three novel drugs for the treatment of rare diseases. Dr. Nochur serves on the Board of Directors of Marinus Pharmaceuticals and is Chair of the Board for Hospitality Homes, a non-profit organization that provides free or low-cost housing for patients who come from all over the world to seek specialty medical care in Boston. She holds a Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel's pipeline, including its lead gene therapy product candidate, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of creating a world of connection for people with hearing and balance disorders. For more information about Decibel Therapeutics, please visit www.decibeltx.com or follow us on Twitter.

