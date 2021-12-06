Silver Hammer Mining Reports High-Grade Assays from Initial Sampling Program at its Eliza Silver Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE:HAMR, OTCQB:HAMRF) ("Silver Hammer" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade silver assays for a number of rock samples collected during its first sampling program at the Company's Eliza Silver Project in Eastern Nevada.



A total of 73 rock-chip samples were collected in the vicinity of the historic Passynak Mine within the Eliza project area which lies on trend of the Hamilton mining district, Nevada's highest grade silver mining camp. An estimated over 30 million ounces of silver was produced, valued at $22 million between 1865 and 1888, from the Treasure Hill Mining area which extends onto the Eliza property.1

In addition to the assayed samples, another 35 geochemical survey samples were collected from outcrops in the northern sector of the property, south of the Eberhardt Fault which separates the Eliza Project from the abandoned Hamilton mines to the north. The assay results confirm the existence of a well-developed silver-rich mineral system that also shows enrichments in copper (Cu), lead (Pb) and zinc (Zn). Other trace elements conventionally viewed as indicators of epithermal precious metal mineralization, such as antimony (Sb) and arsenic (As), are also present in geochemically anomalous amounts.

"We are very pleased with the results obtained by our first sampling program at Eliza. The high-grade mineralized samples provide evidence that the near-surface silver mineralization exploited by the former 30 Moz Treasure Hill Mine extends onto the Eliza property and may continue beneath a shale unit south of the Eberhardt Fault," stated President and CEO Morgan Lekstrom. "We are also encouraged by the association of silver with base metals (Cu, Pb, Zn), as this type of mineralization may be an outer zone expression of a ‘blind' porphyry copper system. We intend to use modern technology, including hyperspectral imaging to expand our knowledge of the geologic model and define its size potential. In addition, we intend to define drill targets for 2022."

In addition to the targeted rock sampling that was done, the Company has undertaken hyperspectral imaging analysis of the Eliza property area. Interpretation of the imagery shows a correlation between secondary silver mineralization, mainly chloraryrite, and areas where hydrocarbon decay are outlined. This innovative exploration technology will be further employed on the property.

Plans are underway for additional geological and geochemical investigations, with the objective of defining high-potential drill targets early in 2022.

Table 1. Eliza - Significant Mineralized Rock Samples

Table 2. Eliza - Mineral Correlations to Silver

Figure 1. Eliza Property Rock Sample Location Map

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company advancing the past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, both the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in one of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Nevada and the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. The Company has commenced an initial drill program at Silver Strand that will test for silver and gold mineralization immediately below the mine's lowest level extending only 90 metres below surface. Silver Hammer strives to become a multiple-mine silver producer and will focus near-term exploration and drilling plans at the Company's Idaho and Nevada silver-gold assets.

*Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

