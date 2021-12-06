AIM ImmunoTech CEO to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) today announced that Thomas Equels, Chief Executive Officer of AIM, will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



BioFlorida Conference

Mr. Equels will be participating in the "COVID-19: What's Next in Prevention, Treatment & Diagnostics" panel taking place on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST during the BioFlorida Conference. He will also be participating in the CEO Forum at 5:30 PM EST.

The BioFlorida conference will consist of a series of roundtable panel discussions that will be moderated by Maulik Shah, MD, PhD, from Applied Ingenuity Diagnostics.

For more information on the BioFlorida Conference, please visit BioFlorida.com or contact admin@bioflorida.com.

Benzinga All-Access Event

Mr. Equels is scheduled to participate on December 16, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST during the Benzinga All Access event. The event will be broadcast live and can be viewed here. An archived recording of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the AIM website at https://aimimmuno.com/events-presentations/.

The Benzinga All Access Show is a 2-hour talk-show event where a select number of companies are chosen to give a 20-minute interview to discuss their companies. Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. For more information, please visit www.aimimmuno.com.

Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Phone: 212-671-1021

Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

AIM ImmunoTech Inc

Phone: 800-778-4042

Email: IR@aimimmuno.com



