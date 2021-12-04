CITRIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Citrix Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Citrix securities between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, both dates included, (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 18, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On July 29, 2021, the Company disclosed that its transition to cloud-based services had not been as successful as the Company had led investors to believe, citing to "the need to evolve our sales strategy to deliver more predictable results" as well as a major restructuring of its sales leadership in order to "enhance [its] focus on" cloud migration.

On this news, shares of Citrix fell 13.6%, from $114.55 per share to $99.00 per share.

Then, on October 6, 2021, post-market, the Company disclosed that its President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") had stepped down.

On this news, shares of Citrix fell 7.2% over the next two days, from $105.96 per share to $98.32 per share.

