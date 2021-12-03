Notice to Current and Former Delta Air Lines Pilots: National Investor Fraud Law Firm KlaymanToskes Is Preparing to File a FINRA Arbitration Claim on Behalf of Former Delta Pilot Against Oppenheimer & Co. for Horizon Private Equity III Ponzi Losses

ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National investor fraud law firm KlaymanToskes ("KT") announces it is preparing to file a FINRA arbitration claim against Oppenheimer & Co. (NYSE:OPY) on behalf of a former Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) pilot who sustained over $1M in losses in Horizon Private Equity III. KT is focusing on Oppenheimer's role in enabling the massive alleged Horizon Ponzi scheme devised by Marietta, Georgia resident and former Oppenheimer registered representative, John Woods, which was operated through his firm, Southport Capital.



From 2008 to 2016, John Woods and his brother Jim Woods allegedly solicited a significant number of customers from Oppenheimer, including Delta Air Lines pilots, to invest in Horizon while Woods was registered as a broker and investment adviser with the brokerage firm. Investors were told they would earn a return by investing in government bonds, stocks or real estate projects.

However, Horizon has allegedly not earned any significant profits from these investments, and were only able to pay the guaranteed return to existing investors by raising and using new money. According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. "Harmed investors may not be able to recover their money through the SEC action, and those who do may receive substantially less than their losses. Investors should consider filing a FINRA arbitration claim to recover investment losses."

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate on behalf of our clients who purchased Horizon Private Equity III. Current and former Delta Air Lines pilots with information regarding the presentation and sale of these notes, and who have information relating to the handling of their investments, are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (561) 542-5131, and download our Special Investor Report.

About KlaymanToskes

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $225 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Contact:

KlaymanToskes

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., (561) 542-5131

lklayman@klaymantoskes.com

www.klaymantoskes.com







