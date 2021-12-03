Endeavour Announces Entry Into New Automatic Share Purchase Plan in Connection With Its Share Repurchase Programme

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO A NEW AUTOMATIC SHARE PURCHASE PLAN IN CONNECTION WITH ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

London, 3 December 2021 – Endeavour Mining plc ("Endeavour") ((LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) announces that it has entered into a new automatic share purchase agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited in relation to its previously announced Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"), pursuant to which 4,321,531 shares have been repurchased since April 2021, equivalent to CAD 126 million (approximately US$ 101 million).

This agreement amends the existing arrangement which will continue to allow for the purchase of shares of Endeavour, subject to certain trading parameters, at times when Endeavour ordinarily would not be active in the market due to regulatory close periods, its own internal trading black-out periods, insider trading rules or otherwise. Outside of these periods, shares may be repurchased in accordance with management's discretion and in compliance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio



VP – Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com







Vincic Advisors in Toronto



John Vincic, Principal



(647) 402 6375

john@vincicadvisors.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a multi-asset gold producer focused on West Africa, with two mines (Ity and Agbaou) in Côte d'Ivoire, four mines (Houndé, Mana, Karma and Boungou) in Burkina Faso, four potential development projects (Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga) and a strong portfolio of exploration assets on the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali and Guinea.

As a leading gold producer, Endeavour Mining is committed to principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

This release contains ‘‘forward-looking information'' within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward- looking information may relate to our future outlook and anticipated events or plans and objectives of Endeavour. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‘‘plans'', ‘‘targets'', ‘‘expects'' or ‘‘does not expect'', ‘‘is expected'', ‘‘an opportunity exists'', ‘‘budget'', ‘‘scheduled'', ‘‘estimates'', ‘‘outlook'', ‘‘forecasts'', ‘‘projection'', ‘‘prospects'', ‘‘strategy'', ‘‘intends'', ‘‘anticipates'', ‘‘does not anticipate'', ‘‘believes'', or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results ‘‘may'', ‘‘could'', ‘‘would'', ‘‘might'', ‘‘will'', ‘‘will be taken'', ‘‘occur'' or ‘‘be achieved''. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements about Endeavour's normal course issuer bid and potential purchases made pursuant to the bid. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this press release is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Certain assumptions relating to Endeavour's business, as well as general business and economic conditions, are material factors made in preparing the forward-looking information and management's expectations contained in this press release.

Such forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this news release, and are subject to change after such date. Endeavour disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

