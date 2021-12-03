 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions

Globe Newswire  
December 03, 2021 4:01pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:TXT, TXT.PR.A)) Top 10 Split Trust has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on December 31, 2021 to unitholders of record on December 15, 2021 in the following amounts per share.

Share Class Ticker     Amount Per Share
       
Capital Unit TXT.UN $0.07013
Preferred Security TXT.PR.A $0.19531

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com