World Financial Split Corp. Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Distribution

Globe Newswire  
December 03, 2021 4:01pm   Comments
TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:WFS) World Financial Split Corp. has declared a quarterly distribution, payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021. Due to the decline in the net asset value ("NAV") per unit below $15.00, the Company has suspended the monthly distribution on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation.  The NAV per Unit on November 30, 2021 was $13.09.   To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
Class A Shares WFS $0.00000
Preferred Shares WFS.PR.A $0.13125

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


