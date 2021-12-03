Tanzanian Gold to Attend the John Tumazos Very Independent Research LLC December 2021 Virtual Conference

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) announces that management will present in the John Tumazos Very Independent Research LLC December 2021 Virtual Conference.



Stephen Mullowney, TanGold Chief Executive Officer, together with Andrew Cheatle (COO) and Michael Leonard (CFO) will participate in a virtual presentation and discussion with John Tumazos on Tuesday, December 7th from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm EST.

The webcast may be accessed through the Company's website under the Investors/Events and Investors/Presentations pages.

Webcast link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1339211078421324299

A replay of the presentation will be available following the live webcast using the same link.

About Tanzanian Gold Corporation

Tanzanian Gold Corporation along with its joint venture partner, STAMICO is building a significant gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania that is based on an expanded Mineral Resource base and the treatment of its mineable Mineral Reserves in two standalone plants. Measured Mineral Resource now stands at 19.98MT at 1.99g/t gold containing 1,281,161 ounces of gold and Indicated Mineral Resource now stand at 15.89MT at 1.48g/t gold containing 755,119 ounces of gold for a combined tonnage of 35.88MT at 1.77g/t gold containing 2,036,280 ounces of gold. The Buckreef Project also contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8MT at 1.11g/t gold for contained gold of 635,540 ounces of gold. The Company is actively investigating and assessing multiple exploration targets on its property. Please refer to the Company's Updated Mineral Resources Estimate for Buckreef Gold Project, dated May 15, 2020, for more information.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation is advancing on three value-creation tracks:

Strengthening its balance sheet by expanding near-term production to 15,000 - 20,000 oz. of gold per year from the expanded 1,000+ tpd plant. Advancing Sulphide Development that is substantially larger than previously modelled and targeting significant annual gold production. Continuing with a drilling program to further test the potential of its property, Exploration Targets and Mineral Resource base by: (i) infill drilling to upgrade Mineral Resources currently in the Inferred category in Buckreef Main; (ii) step-out drilling in the northeast extension of Buckreef Main; (iii) infill drilling program of Buckreef West; (iv) develop exploration program for the newly discovered Anfield Zone; (v) upgrade historical resources at Bingwa and Tembo; (vi) identification of new prospects at Buckreef Gold Project and in the region.



For further information, please contact Michael Martin, Investor Relations, m.martin@tangoldcorp.com, 860-248-0999, or visit the Company website at www.tangoldcorp.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our SEC filings. You can review and obtain copies of these filings from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.



