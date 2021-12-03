Augmedix, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell Today

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUGMEDIX, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX ) ("Augmedix" or the "Company"), a leading digital health platform that offers virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, announced today Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer of Augmedix, will ring the closing bell, together with the Augmedix team and shareholders, at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square this afternoon at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, in celebration of Augmedix's uplisting on the Nasdaq.



The ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time and can be viewed live here.

"Our recent uplisting marked an important milestone in the evolution of our company, and we want to thank the Augmedix team for their unwavering commitment to our mission. It is an honor to be ringing the Nasdaq closing bell on behalf of this team to commemorate this achievement," said Mr. Krakaris. "As we continue to execute and deliver on our initiatives, our objective is to be the leader in virtual documentation with our Ambient Automation Platform and to deliver our transformative solution to enable relief and support to doctors from immense documentation burden and to effect better patient care as a result."

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) is a leading digital health platform that offers virtual medical documentation and live clinical support to large healthcare systems and physician practices, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments and telemedicine practices nationwide. The Company's Ambient Automation Platform converts the natural conversation between physicians and patients into timely and comprehensive medical notes and provides a suite of related services. The medical note is generated using Augmedix's proprietary platform, which incorporates structured data models, automatic speech recognition and natural language processing and is overseen by trained medical documentation specialists. Augmedix saves physicians up to 3 hours per day, improves productivity by as much as 20%, and increases satisfaction with work-life balance by over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix visit augmedix.com.

Investors:

Caroline Paul

Gilmartin Group

investors@augmedix.com

Media:

Kaila Grafeman

Augmedix

pr@augmedix.com







