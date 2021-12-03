 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Augmedix, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell Today

Globe Newswire  
December 03, 2021 3:05pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUGMEDIX, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX) ("Augmedix" or the "Company"), a leading digital health platform that offers virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, announced today Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer of Augmedix, will ring the closing bell, together with the Augmedix team and shareholders, at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square this afternoon at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, in celebration of Augmedix's uplisting on the Nasdaq.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time and can be viewed live here.

"Our recent uplisting marked an important milestone in the evolution of our company, and we want to thank the Augmedix team for their unwavering commitment to our mission. It is an honor to be ringing the Nasdaq closing bell on behalf of this team to commemorate this achievement," said Mr. Krakaris. "As we continue to execute and deliver on our initiatives, our objective is to be the leader in virtual documentation with our Ambient Automation Platform and to deliver our transformative solution to enable relief and support to doctors from immense documentation burden and to effect better patient care as a result."

About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) is a leading digital health platform that offers virtual medical documentation and live clinical support to large healthcare systems and physician practices, supporting medical offices, clinics, hospitals, emergency departments and telemedicine practices nationwide. The Company's Ambient Automation Platform converts the natural conversation between physicians and patients into timely and comprehensive medical notes and provides a suite of related services. The medical note is generated using Augmedix's proprietary platform, which incorporates structured data models, automatic speech recognition and natural language processing and is overseen by trained medical documentation specialists. Augmedix saves physicians up to 3 hours per day, improves productivity by as much as 20%, and increases satisfaction with work-life balance by over 40%. To learn more about Augmedix visit augmedix.com.

Investors:
Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
investors@augmedix.com

Media:
Kaila Grafeman
Augmedix
pr@augmedix.com

 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com