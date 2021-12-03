 Skip to main content

National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
December 03, 2021
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company ("National Fuel" or the "Company") (NYSE:NFG) Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of 45.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable Jan. 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 31, 2021.

The Company has approximately 91.2 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

Analyst Contact: Brandon Haspett | 716-857-7697
Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654

 


