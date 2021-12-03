 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ambarella's Capital Markets Day Investor Event to be Held January 4, 2022

Globe Newswire  
December 03, 2021 5:00am   Comments
Share:

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced it is hosting a Capital Markets Day and is providing registration information for both in-person attendance as well as a live webcast of the investor event. It will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 1:00pm to 4:30pm (Pacific ) at Ambarella's CES 2022 hotel location in Las Vegas.

This event is designed for institutional investors and financial analysts, and will include product demonstrations as well as discussions on the company's technology, growth strategies and markets. Senior executives will present and then answer questions from the in-person and online audiences. A reception will immediately follow the event.

Registration for In-Person Attendance
Due to space and health limitations, there are a limited number of seats available for in-person attendance. Your seat will not be reserved until you have received a confirmation email from Ambarella Investor Relations. Please contact IR@ambarella.com if you have an interest in attending the event in-person.

Registration for Live Video Webcast or Replay
Those interested in participating in a live webcast featuring video, audio and presentation slides may register via the following link: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=DB909B0B-3EAC-4798-9E49-F958703036FD&LangLocaleID=1033&GroupID=Onyx

A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Ambarella's website and will be accessible for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Ambarella
Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella's low-power systems on chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception systems to extract valuable data from high-resolution video and radar streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com

Ambarella Contacts


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com