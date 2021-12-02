 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Appointment of Kyle McClure as Chief Financial Officer

Globe Newswire  
December 02, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

HOUSTON, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) (the "Company" or "Dril-Quip") announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Kyle F. McClure as its Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2022.

Mr. McClure, age 46, has most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Airswift, a global workforce solutions company, from June 2019 until December 2021. Prior to joining Airswift, Mr. McClure served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Frank's International, a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry, from March 2017 until June 2019, and before that as Treasurer of Frank's International from March 2015 until March 2017. Prior to joining Frank's International, Mr. McClure served in a variety of finance and accounting positions of increasing responsibility at Ascend Performance Materials, Cooper Industries plc and Dell Technologies.

Jeff Bird, Dril-Quip's President and Chief Operating Officer, remarked, "I am very pleased to have Kyle join Dril-Quip as our Chief Financial Officer. I have worked closely with Kyle before and know he has the financial expertise, experience and leadership skills to lead our Finance function and be a significant contributor to our overall strategy. Kyle is an ideal fit for this position and our team, and we believe he will be a great addition to Dril-Quip."

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment that is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environments, and severe service applications.

www.dril-quip.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dril-quip

Investor Relations Contact

Blake Holcomb – Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning
(713) 939-0047 x 6364
Blake_Holcomb@dril-quip.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com