AssetMark to Attend the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference

Globe Newswire  
December 02, 2021
CONCORD, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) today announced that the Company will be attending the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 7 in New York, NY.

The Company will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend this conference or would like to request a meeting should contact Goldman Sachs.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients.

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media:
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com


