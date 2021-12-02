Medexus to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the "Company" or "Medexus") (TSX:MDP) (OTCQX:MEDXF) today announced that Ken d'Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, and Marcel Konrad, Chief Financial Officer of Medexus, will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Sidoti December Micro Cap Virtual Conference

Mr. d'Entremont and Mr. Konrad are scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time at the December Micro Cap Virtual Conference hosted by Sidoti. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed here. Management will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event

Mr. d'Entremont and Mr. Konrad will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event. The presentation will be available to registered attendees starting Wednesday December 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM Eastern Time and can be viewed here. Management will also be hosting one-on-one meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform. From a foundation of proven best in class products we are building a highly differentiated company with a portfolio of innovative and high value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade. The Company's vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of hematology, auto-immune disease, and allergy. The Company's leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action. The Company has also licensed treosulfan, a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to be used in combination with fludarabine, from medac GmbH for Canada and the United States.

For more information, please contact:

Ken d'Entremont, Chief Executive Officer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel.: 905-676-0003

E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Marcel Konrad, Chief Financial Officer

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Tel.: 312-548-3139

E-mail: marcel.konrad@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1-212-671-1020

E-mail: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

Investor Relations (Canada):

Tina Byers

Adelaide Capital

Tel: 905-330-3275

E-mail: tina@adcap.ca











