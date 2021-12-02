 Skip to main content

Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Globe Newswire  
December 02, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Net Sales Increased 6.8% to $289.5 Million
Diluted Earnings Per Share Increased 7.8% to $1.25

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021.

Net sales for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021 (13 weeks) increased 6.8% to $289.5 million from $271.0 million in the third quarter ended October 31, 2020 (13 weeks). Compared to the third quarter ended November 2, 2019 (13 weeks), third quarter 2021 net sales increased 9.6%. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $30.7 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $19.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted share.

Total net sales for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 30, 2021 increased 27.0% to $837.2 million from $659.1 million reported for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 31, 2020. Compared to the first nine months (39 weeks) ended November 2, 2019, net sales increased 18.7%. Net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $81.1 million, or $3.20 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 of $33.4 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, and compared to net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 of $29.0 million, or $1.14 per diluted share.

At October 30, 2021, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $338.1 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $316.2 million at October 31, 2020. The increase in cash and current marketable securities was driven by cash generated through operations partially offset by share repurchases and capital expenditures. The Company repurchased 2.2 million shares during the quarter at an average cost of $41.00 per share and a total cost of $91.6 million.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, "Our business continues to perform extremely well. With a strong back to school season driving record third quarter results, we generated more income in the first nine months of 2021 than in any full year period in the Company's history and we still have the important holiday season ahead of us. Our operating model has again proven to be highly adaptable as we've recently navigated multiple external headwinds starting with the pandemic in early 2020 and now global supply chain disruptions to capitalize on strong consumer demand and expand our market share. The fourth quarter has started well and we are confident that our investments in people, sourcing and fulfillment will allow us to serve our consumers this holiday season with the distinct merchandise, great service and seamless shopping experiences that are the pillars of Zumiez's long-term success."

Fourth Quarter To-Date
Total fourth quarter-to-date total sales for the 31 days ending November 30, 2021 increased 11.5%, compared with the same 31-day time period in the prior year ended December 1, 2020. Compared to the 31-day period ended December 3, 2019, total net sales increased 8.6%. Total comparable sales for the 31-day period ending November 30, 2021 were up 8.4% from the comparable period in the prior year, and increased 6.5% from the comparable period in 2019. During the 31 days ending November 30, 2021 we have again experienced closures in Europe as a result of the pandemic. We continue to monitor this situation closely as sustained closures may have an impact on our forth quarter results. Fourth quarter-to-date as of November 30, 2021, the Company has repurchased an additional 0.4 million shares of stock at an average price of $47.91 and a total cost of $17.5 million. This brings 2021 fiscal year-to-date share repurchases to 2.8 million shares at an average cost of $42.16 per share for a total cost of $120.0 million.

Outlook
Due to the continued fast-moving nature of this situation and the uncertainty of impacts on revenue and costs, the Company is not providing an outlook at this time for the fourth quarter or the year.

Conference call Information
A conference call will be held today to discuss third quarter fiscal 2021 results and will be webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on http://ir.zumiez.com. Participants may also dial (844) 309-0606 (domestic) or (574) 990-9934 (international) followed by the conference identification code of 2639078.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of November 27, 2021, we operated 739 stores, including 607 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 63 in Europe and 17 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended  
    October 30, 2021   % of Sales     October 31, 2020   % of Sales  
Net sales   $ 289,455   100.0 %   $ 270,952   100.0 %  
Cost of goods sold     174,791   60.4 %     165,146   61.0 %  
Gross profit     114,664   39.6 %     105,806   39.0 %  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     74,822   25.8 %     67,941   25.0 %  
Operating profit     39,842   13.8 %     37,865   14.0 %  
Interest income, net     893   0.3 %     769   0.3 %  
Other income, net     468   0.1 %     86   0.0 %  
Earnings before income taxes     41,203   14.2 %     38,720   14.3 %  
Provision for income taxes     10,501   3.6 %     9,581   3.5 %  
Net income   $ 30,702   10.6 %   $ 29,139   10.8 %  
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.26       $ 1.17      
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.25       $ 1.16      
Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share:                  
Basic     24,284         24,864      
Diluted     24,629         25,219      
                       
    Nine Months Ended  
    October 30, 2021   % of Sales     October 31, 2020   % of Sales  
Net sales   $ 837,190   100.0 %     659,116   100.0 %  
Cost of goods sold     514,393   61.4 %     438,724   66.6 %  
Gross profit     322,797   38.6 %     220,392   33.4 %  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     216,722   25.9 %     177,263   26.9 %  
Operating profit     106,075   12.7 %     43,129   6.5 %  
Interest income, net     2,833   0.3 %     2,637   0.4 %  
Other income, net     571   0.1 %     584   0.1 %  
Earnings before income taxes     109,479   13.1 %     46,350   7.0 %  
Provision for income taxes     28,394   3.4 %     12,920   1.9 %  
Net income   $ 81,085   9.7 %     33,430   5.1 %  
                       
Basic earnings per share   $ 3.26         1.34      
Diluted earnings per share   $ 3.20         1.32      
Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share:                      
Basic     24,905         24,913      
Diluted     25,325         25,271      
                       


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

    October 30, 2021   January 30, 2021   October 31, 2020  
    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)  
Assets              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 75,545     $ 73,622   $ 84,939    
Marketable securities     262,541       301,920     231,234    
Receivables     22,107       16,558     19,301    
Inventories     175,108       134,354     160,961    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     11,633       8,823     9,240    
Total current assets     546,934       535,277     505,675    
Fixed assets, net     91,956       98,352     101,820    
Operating lease right-of-use assets     244,777       267,152     273,796    
Goodwill     59,525       61,470     59,540    
Intangible assets, net     15,409       16,029     15,329    
Deferred tax assets, net     7,784       9,927     8,192    
Other long-term assets     11,804       10,157     9,802    
Total long-term assets     431,255       463,087     468,479    
Total assets   $ 978,189     $ 998,364   $ 974,154    
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Current liabilities              
Trade accounts payable   $ 84,609     $ 69,751   $ 84,069    
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes     27,436       27,911     25,603    
Income taxes payable     11,095       6,317     8,402    
Operating lease liabilities     64,389       66,993     72,526    
Other liabilities     30,112       24,480     25,327    
Total current liabilities     217,641       195,452     215,927    
Long-term operating lease liabilities     220,524       246,123     255,160    
Other long-term liabilities      8,282       4,193     3,881    
Total long-term liabilities     228,806       250,316     259,041    
Total liabilities     446,447       445,768     474,968    
               
Shareholders' equity              
Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding                  
Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 23,319 shares issued and outstanding at October 30, 2021, 25,599 shares issued and outstanding at January 30, 2021, and 25,472 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2020     179,049       171,628     167,119    
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (5,867 )     939     (5,165 )  
Retained earnings     358,560       380,029     337,232    
Total shareholders' equity     531,742       552,596     499,186    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 978,189     $ 998,364   $ 974,154    
                     


ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

    Nine Months Ended  
    October 30, 2021   October 31, 2020  
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net income   $ 81,085     $ 33,430    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Depreciation, amortization and accretion     17,318       17,909    
Noncash lease expense     48,131       45,797    
Deferred taxes     2,772       (2,155 )  
Stock-based compensation expense     5,118       4,795    
Impairment of long-lived assets     2,079       4,443    
Other     1,204       (430 )  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Receivables     (3,681 )     (1,030 )  
Inventories     (41,702 )     (24,856 )  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (4,275 )     532    
Trade accounts payable     14,276       36,196    
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes     (351 )     1,711    
Income taxes payable     4,253       2,629    
Operating lease liabilities     (59,099 )     (40,945 )  
Other liabilities     4,808       3,728    
Net cash provided by operating activities     71,936       81,754    
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Additions to fixed assets     (8,808 )     (7,488 )  
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments     (151,089 )     (135,515 )  
Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments     186,116       104,742    
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     26,219       (38,261 )  
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards     2,863       959    
Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards     (560 )     (93 )  
Common stock repurchased     (98,520 )     (13,417 )  
Net cash used in financing activities     (96,217 )     (12,551 )  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (66 )     1,899    
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     1,872       32,841    
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period     80,690       58,991    
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period   $ 82,562     $ 91,832    
Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:          
Cash paid during the period for income taxes   $ 20,507     $ 11,933    
Accrual for purchases of fixed assets     1,851       346    
Accrual for repurchase of common stock     4,034          
           

Company Contact:
Darin White
Director of Finance &
Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200




 

 


