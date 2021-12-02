 Skip to main content

Energy Income Fund Announces Annual Redemption Details

Globe Newswire  
December 02, 2021 2:40pm   Comments
TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce that, with respect to the previously announced annual redemption of 318,308 units of the Fund, the redemption price per unit is $1.9790.

The pro-rata redemption rate will be 17.6% (i.e., for every 1,000 units submitted by a unitholder for redemption, 176 units will be redeemed).

For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call Artemis Investment Management's investor relations line at (416) 934‐7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.


