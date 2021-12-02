Dana Coonce and Holly Bass of Medical Solutions Named to SIA Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List

Omaha, Neb., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, has named two Medical Solutions executives to its Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list. Dana Coonce, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Holly Bass, Vice President of Recruitment, are included on the annual list, which recognizes women who stand out as leaders and influencers in the global talent marketplace.

The Global Power 150 list is comprised of the Americas 100 and the International 50. The list is not a ranking but shines a spotlight on women in leadership positions and to recognize the significant contributions and influence of women industry-wide.

At Medical Solutions, one of the largest providers of total workforce solutions serving the healthcare industry, Coonce oversees all aspects of its human resources department, spearheading the strategy and alignment of initiatives with all business units. Since joining Medical Solutions in 2018, Coonce has redefined company's structure and practice of talent acquisition, employee engagement, and performance management. She drives DEI initiatives within the organization, having brought DEI into greater focus and prioritized its evolution.

"I'm fortunate to be surrounded by an incredible, high performing team who brings our work to reality. Beyond their talent is their genuine commitment to our purpose of connecting care. In HR, that manifests itself in meaningful and expansive ways," said Coonce. "I'm honored to be recognized by SIA and to share it with the outstanding women leaders in our organization and others who are making tremendous contributions to their organizations and to our industry."

This is the second time Coonce has been included on the Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list.

Bass, a 20-year staffing industry veteran and leader of Medical Solutions' recruiting efforts, guided the integration of PPR Travel Nursing into Medical Solutions. She leads with a passion for company culture, core values, and employee engagement. Bass was a speaker at the 2019 Travelers Conference (TravCon) and currently serves as President of the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations' Board of Directors. She's a 5-time winner of the PPR Core Value/Employee of the Year Award and recipient of the Great Place to Work for All Leadership Award.

"I'm honored to be included on this list with so many talented and deserving women within our industry," said Bass. "My recognition is a reflection of the all the employees I work with, our unique and inspiring culture, and the values Medical Solutions represents each day, in all aspects of our business. I'm proud to be part of an organization that lives and leads, human first."

"Dana and Holly are transformative leaders whose contributions have been integral to our remarkable growth and success, to our resiliency and adaptability during these challenging times, and to our people-centric culture that's the heart of our company," said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. "I'm thrilled they've been recognized for what we at Medical Solutions already know, and I'm proud to work alongside both of them."

About Medical Solutions:

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality travel nurses, allied healthcare professionals, interim clinical leaders, and non-clinical professionals, in contingent as well as permanent positions, for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The Company's workforce solutions include a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Tupelo, Miss. In 2018, the Company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group, Aureus Group, AurStaff, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit medicalsolutions.com.

Attachments





Joe Greene Medical Solutions 720.316.6932 joe.greene@medicalsolutions.com