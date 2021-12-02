Recovering From COVID Impact, Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Size To Reach $3.6B By 2025 As Per The Business Research Company's Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the kidney cancer drugs market, the global kidney cancer drugs market is expected to decline from $3.3 billion in 2020 to $3.29 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.3%. The slow decline is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to deferment of immunocompromised treatments. The kidney cancer drugs market is however expected to recover and reach $3.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.3%.



The kidney cancer drugs market is particularly prone to disruption from the coronavirus outbreak, as patients with cancer are more susceptible to viral infections – especially after chemotherapy, stem cell transplants, or surgeries. COVID-19 has caused clinical trial delays for kidney cancer drugs and has resulted in low usage of kidney cancer drugs. Due to worldwide lockdowns, production has also been halted which is causing supply chain issues. The COVID-19 pandemic is a major inhibitor for the growth of kidney cancer drug trials during the period. The coronavirus outbreak is disrupting clinical research across the globe and has affected the management of ongoing trials and planning of future trials for oncology including kidney cancer drugs. According to a survey conducted by the Cancer Research Institute (CRI) and IQVIA in March and April 2020, out of 36 investigators institutes only 20% or 14% of institutions enrolled patients with the usual rate in the USA and Europe. In addition to this, analysis from ClinicalTrails.gov indicated that over 200 interventional studies were suspended in March and April 2020 because of COVID-19.

The Business Research Company's report titled Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC), Transitional Cell Carcinoma (TCC) or Urothelial cell carcinoma (UCC)), By Product (Nexavar (Sorafenib), Sutent (Sunitinib), Afinitor (Everolimus), Votrient (Pazopanib), Avastin (Bevacizumab), Inlyta (Axitinib), Torisel (Temsirolimus), Proleukin (Aldesleukin)), By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Center), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery covers major kidney cancer drugs companies, kidney cancer drugs market share by company, kidney cancer drugs manufacturers, kidney cancer drugs market size, and kidney cancer drugs market forecasts.

North America is the largest region in the kidney cancer drugs market, accounting for 46.6% of the total in 2020. It is followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the kidney cancer drugs market will be South America and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.5% and 6.6% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Middle East and North America, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 6.2% and 5.5% respectively during 2020-2025.

The kidney cancer drugs market is highly consolidated with a small number of global players dominating the market. The key players in the market are focusing on expanding their operational and business presence in the kidney cancer drugs market through development of advanced technologies, strategic collaborations and acquisition and new product launch to meet the global demand. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 89.83% of the total market in 2020. Key players in the kidney cancer drugs industry include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Exelixis, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Bristol Myers Squibb Company.

Player-adopted strategies in the kidney cancer market includes strategic collaboration and acquisitions for research & development activities, investments, strategic partnerships for production new kidney cancer drugs, establishment of new manufacturing facilities, and new product launches to meet the global demand.

Kidney Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide kidney cancer drugs market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, kidney cancer drugs market segments and geographies, kidney cancer drugs market trends, kidney cancer drugs market drivers, kidney cancer drugs market restraints, kidney cancer drugs market leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

