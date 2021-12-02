New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Discovering Life Science with Young Children

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce CUR131: Discovering Life Science with Young Children to the online child care training course catalog.

Life science refers to the study of living organisms and life processes. For young children, the study of life science revolves around exploring the natural world, exposure to basic concepts, practicing scientific thinking skills, and developing basic domain-related vocabulary. Exploration of the life sciences can also promote a lifelong interest in nature and the role of humans as responsible environmental stewards. Ultimately, science should excite the children′s imagination and leave them wanting to learn more.

As they advance in the academic world, children will encounter increasingly complex, challenging concepts in science classes. That sense of wonder and a desire for the knowledge they developed in early childhood will help them as they learn the more complex concepts taught in high school science classes. In early childhood education (ECE), words like observe, explore, experiment, and play should drive the science curriculum rather than mastery of specific content or skills. In many ways, life science in ECE is also about language and vocabulary development.

Along the way, life science also helps children develop a basis of knowledge about the natural world. From this base, young children can develop the cognitive skills to help them keep pace with the challenging academic content they will face in later grades. The great thing about life science is that so much of the content is all around us. Teachers can promote that content simply by asking children to observe and describe elements of their natural, everyday surroundings.

This course explores ways that early childhood professionals can create opportunities for children to investigate, observe, and build knowledge through hands-on activities, classroom learning centers, and everyday practices that promote interest in and awareness of the needs and characteristics of living things, patterns and cycles in nature, and human environmental impact.

"CUR131 will prepare teachers to intentionally incorporate life science lessons into early learning environments," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "Teachers will gain an understanding of the skills children learn when exploring life science topics so that they can plan appropriate activities for the children in their care."

CUR131: Discovering Life Science with Young Children is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEUs upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as individual or block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

