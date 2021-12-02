ACM Research to Participate in the 10th Annual December CEO Summit

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today announced that its management team will participate in the 10th Annual December CEO Summit, scheduled for Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the St. Regis hotel in San Francisco, California. The conference is being held concurrently with SEMICON West 2021 and is an in-person event.



The presentation material utilized at the CEO Summit will be made available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https://ir.acmrcsh.com/events.

About the 10th Annual December CEO Summit 2021

The CEO Summit is collectively hosted by the executive management teams from 11 participating companies and features a "round-robin" format consisting of small group meetings.

Held concurrently with SEMICON West in San Francisco, this CEO Summit is a live event. The St. Regis hotel and SEMICON West, and therefore the CEO Summit, require proof of COVID vaccination to register and attend events in-person.

The CEO Summit is by invitation only and is open to accredited investors and publishing research analysts.

RSVP Contacts for 10th Annual December CEO Summit

To RSVP for the CEO Summit, please contact either of the CEO Summit's co-chairs.

Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye Claire E. McAdams Guerrant Associates Headgate Partners LLC Phone: (808) 960-2642 Phone: (530) 265-9899 Email: laura@ga-ir.com Email: claire@headgatepartners.com

