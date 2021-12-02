Yield10 Bioscience Chief Science Officer Dr. Kristi Snell to Present on Advances in Utilizing CRISPR Genome Editing to Increase Seed Oil Content in Camelina at Canola Week Conference

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that its Chief Science Officer Dr. Kristi Snell will present during the Canola Week 2021 Conference taking place in virtual format November 30 through December 2, 2021.

Dr. Snell will make a pre-recorded virtual presentation on December 2, 2021 as part of Canola Innovation Day during the session "Cutting Edge Molecular Technologies—Genome editing and quantitative proteomics for Brassica crop improvement" scheduled for 10:30 am - 11:30 am CST or 11:30 am -12:30 am EST. Her presentation, entitled "Genome editing to increase seed oil in Camelina," will describe the use of CRISPR genome editing to increase seed oil content in Camelina as well as the use of the GRAIN platform to identify novel editing targets for oilseed crops.

Yield10 researchers have identified and are currently developing novel traits to increase seed oil content in oilseed crops. Line E3902 was produced using CRISPR genome editing to modify three genes in Camelina involved in oil biosynthesis and oil turnover. The E3902 trait represents a leading trait in Yield10's pipeline and is currently being scaled up to produce oil for sampling. Earlier in 2021, Yield10 announced the identification of the novel trait C3020 and three additional traits which may be useful for increasing oil content using the Company's GRAIN platform. Overexpression of C3020 in Camelina produced a ten percent increase in seed oil content in greenhouse studies. Yield10 plans further work with these novel oil content traits including the evaluation of trait combinations.

"Demand for oil feedstock for production of renewable diesel in the U.S. and Canada is expected to rise significantly over the next five years," said Kristi Snell, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Yield10 Bioscience. "We believe that our GRAIN platform has enabled us to identify valuable new traits to meaningfully increase oil content in oil seed crops to meet the emerging growth in demand for oil in biofuel applications. Our work in Camelina has the potential to transform the crop into a high revenue, high yield, and low carbon index crop for securing acreage to produce renewable diesel feedstock."

Learn more about the CanolaWeek 2021 conference on the conference website. On Thursday, December 2, a copy of Dr. Snell's slide deck as well as a video of the presentation will be available on the Yield10 Bioscience investor relations website.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the "Trait Factory", to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina to produce feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

