European Electric Vehicle Market Worth $1,300.14 Billion by 2028 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " European Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, LCV, HCV, Two-wheeler, e-Scooters & Bikes), Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, HEV), Power Output (Less Than 100kW, 100 kW to 250 kW), End Use, Charging Standard, and Country," published by Meticulous Research®, the European electric vehicles market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $ 1,300.14 billion by 2028. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach 38.3 million units by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5227

Electric vehicles use one or two electric traction motors for propulsion instead of a conventional transmission unit solely powered by an internal combustion engine. Traction motors are either powered by rechargeable battery packs or through an internal combustion engine that charges the vehicle's battery pack, which runs the traction motor and propels the vehicle. Such vehicles are known as hybrid electric vehicles.

In battery electric vehicles, the battery pack is recharged by plugging into a charging station connected to the national power grid. Electric vehicles are used for private and public transportation, shared mobility, micro-mobility, logistics, and industrial applications. The adoption of electric vehicles is on the rise due to growing concerns regarding the negative environmental effects of vehicular emissions, supportive government initiatives to decarbonize transportation, and increasing efforts by major automotive OEMs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transform their product line-ups into green and clean environment-friendly vehicles.

Impact of COVID-19 on the European Electric Vehicle market

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a widespread economic downturn as several countries imposed strict lockdowns to contain the infection, resulting in the closure of manufacturing industries and disruptions in supply chains and production schedules. There has been a significant impact on technology supply chains globally. The economic slowdown has significantly disrupted the automotive industry, causing a rapid decline in light vehicle sales. The light vehicles market suffered a decline in revenue close to 20% in 2020.

Furthermore, shifts in consumer purchasing behavior due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic are expected to have significant consequences for the industry's near-future growth. Uncertainty regarding the duration of lockdowns and supply-chain disruptions made it more difficult for industry players to anticipate the industry's recovery. This crisis caused structural shifts that had significant implications on the market.

In Europe, during the lockdowns, manufacturing facilities, supply chains, and consumer demands were paralyzed in the first half of 2020. The EV market in Europe was moderately affected. As a result, the market is estimated to show a slow recovery from 2021. The government supported the automotive industry by regulating policies that benefitted both consumers and manufacturers. Incentives and subsidies were notably increased on purchasing an EV in countries such as Germany, the U.K., and Norway. Also, the prices for batteries continued to reduce, which helped increase the adoption rate of EVs in these countries. The sale of EVs was doubled in 2020, as compared to the previous year. Developed countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., and Norway commanded most of the stakes in this sale. Thus, the market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5227

In addition, the inclusion of EV infrastructure investments into COVID-19-related stimulus packages by European governments is expected to boost the growth of EVs in the future. For instance, in June 2020, Germany proposed EUR 130 billion (USD 145.8 billion) stimulus future package, featuring at least EUR 50 billion (USD 56 billion) for climate-related spending. It includes plans to boost electric vehicle sales, improve building energy efficiency, enhance public transport networks, develop hydrogen infrastructure, and shift the cost of renewables subsidies onto general taxation. Subsidies for electric vehicles were also doubled. The program includes an extra EUR 2.5 billion (USD 2.8 billion) for EV infrastructure, including EV charging stations.

European Electric Vehicle Market Overview

The overall European EV market is segmented based on vehicle type, propulsion type, power output, charging standard, end-use, and country. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicles segment is expected to account for the largest share of the European electric vehicles market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to increasing favorable government policies and subsidies for promoting the adoption of electric vehicles, growing awareness regarding the role of electric vehicles in reducing emissions, increasing fuel prices, and proactive participation by automotive OEMs in producing electric passenger vehicles. Electric passenger vehicles are gaining popularity among consumers. Passenger vehicles are the most common mode of conveyance. They offer safety, reliability, and comfort due to their low weight and spacious designs. Automobile manufacturers are pooling their R&D resources to design and develop electric passenger vehicles to reduce emissions, improve design flexibility, achieve higher speed-to-weight ratios, and enable longer travel ranges on a single charge.

Based on propulsion type, the hybrid electric vehicles segment is expected to account for the largest share of the European electric vehicles market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to reduce greenhouse gases, the growing requirement for clean mobility & transportation solutions, reductions in the cost of batteries, and stringent government regulations to limit carbon emissions from conventional vehicles. Automotive OEMs and government bodies are increasingly emphasizing lowering automotive emissions to reduce greenhouse gases and improve the fuel economy of vehicles. For instance, in 2019, BMW AG (Germany) announced plans to launch 25 hybrid electric vehicle models worldwide by 2023. Such initiatives and developments are further expected to support the growth of the HEVs segment, thereby fueling the growth of the overall EVs market in the coming years.

Based on power output, the less than 100 kW segment is expected to account for the largest share of the European electric vehicles market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of electric scooters and mopeds, increasing investments by government authorities in the development of EV charging infrastructure, and favorable policies, incentives, and subsidies introduced by several governments in Europe.

Quick Buy – European Electric Vehicle Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/95038399

In the automotive industry, power output refers to the amount of mechanical energy output generated by the electric vehicle motor within a given timeframe. Also, the power output impacts the vehicles' acceleration, tractability, and ability to climb uphill. The adoption of electric mopeds & scooters is growing exponentially due to their eco-friendly nature, strict government regulations for carbon emissions, and growing use of e-scooters for micro -mobility services.

Based on end use, the private use segment is expected to account for the largest share of the European electric vehicles market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing awareness regarding the hazards associated with greenhouse gas emissions and environmental pollution, stringent emission norms, and demand for premium EVs by consumers. The electric vehicles market has taken a huge leap forward in the past decade. Today, consumers are focused on better fuel efficiency, more power, and reduced CO2 emissions, thereby adopting EVs for personal use. Also, supportive government incentives to promote sales and manufacturing of EVs, tax rebates, and the decline in battery costs further drive the adoption of EVs among consumers for private use.

Based on country, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of the European electric vehicles market in 2021. The German EV market is gradually growing due to increased government initiatives for boosting EV adoption, the rising number of charging stations, and increasing competition in the automobile market.

The German government has set a target to have 7 million to 10 million EV registrations by the end of 2030, which has forced manufacturers to increase their production, formulate new marketing strategies, and increase EVs in the country. Furthermore, the use of wireless EV charging systems carries a huge potential for growth in Germany since major automotive OEMs have started announcing the wireless EV charging capabilities of their luxury cars from the EV segment. For instance, Mercedes-Benz announced wireless charging for the S550e plug-in hybrid (PHEV) luxury sedan.

The German automotive manufacturers are investing heavily in zero-emission technology development. Since 2017, these manufacturers have invested over $5.17 billion in electric vehicle technology development. Moreover, leading automotive OEMs are heavily investing in the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem. For instance, BMW invested $340 million in a Leipzig EV plant and $225 million in a Munich battery plant. The company has plans to introduce 12 new BEVs and 13 PHEVs in the coming years.

The key players operating in the European electric vehicle market are BMW Group (Germany), Volkswagen AG (Germany), AB Volvo (Sweden), Daimler AG (Germany), Alcraft Motor Company Ltd. (U.K.), Groupe Renault (France), Stellantis N.V. (Netherlands), DAF Truck N.V. (Netherlands), Iveco s.p.A. (Italy), and Volta Trucks AB (Sweden) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/european-electric-vehicle-market-5227

Scope of the Report

European Electric Vehicle Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two-wheeler

e-Scooters & Bikes

European Electric Vehicle Market, by Propulsion Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicles Pure Hybrid Electric Vehicles Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicles

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles

European Electric Vehicle Market, by Power Output

Less Than 100 KW

100 KW to 250 KW

More Than 250 KW

European Electric Vehicle Market, by End Use

Private Use Commercial Use Shared Mobility Micro-mobility Public Transport

Industrial User

European Electric Vehicle Market, by Country

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Sweden

Switzerland

Norway

Denmark

Austria

Belgium

Croatia

Finland

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Rest of Europe

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5227

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Electric Car Market by Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV, HEV), Power Output (Less Than 100kW, 100 kW to 250 kW), End Use (Private, Commercial), and Geography — Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-car-market-5187

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, LCVs, HCVs, Two-wheelers, e-Scooters & Bikes), Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV, HEV), End Use (Private, Commercial, Industrial), Power Output, Charging Standard, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicles-market-5179

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Charging Type (Level 1, Level 2, DCFC), Connection Type (Pantograph, Connector, Wireless), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Mounting Type (Wall, Pedestal, and Ceiling), Vehicle Type, End User, and Geography — Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-5078

EV Charging Station Raw Materials Market by Material Type (Metals & Alloys (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Aluminum, Copper, Other), Polymers (PC Resins, PC Blends, Elastomers, Polyurethanes, TPU)), Application, and Charging Type — Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ev-charging-station-raw-materials-market-5200

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market by Type (DWCS, SWCS), Component (Base Pads, Vehicle Pads), Technology (CWEVCS, PMWEVCS, IWEVCS, RIWEVCS), Power Supply (<11, 11–50kW), Application (Commercial, Residential), Propulsion, and End User - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-systems-market-5178

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/447/european-electric-vehicle-market-2028





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research