VoIP-Pal Files Two New Patent Infringement Lawsuits Against New Defendants Samsung and Huawei Asserting its Mobile Gateway Patents in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division

WACO, Texas, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. ("VoIP-Pal", "Company") (OTCQB:VPLM) announces that it has filed two new patent infringement lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division. The new cases were filed against Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Samsung Electronics America, Inc., and Samsung Austin Semiconductor, LLC and (2) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and Huawei Technologies USA, Inc. Both Samsung and Huawei have U.S. headquarters in Texas. These actions bring the total number of VoIP-Pal patent infringement cases pending in the Western District of Texas, Waco Division to ten. Listed alphabetically they are:



Amazon.com Inc. et al.; Civil Action No. 6:20-cv-272

Amazon.com Inc. et al.; Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-669

Facebook Inc. and WhatsApp Inc.; Civil Action No. 6:20-cv-267

Facebook Inc. and WhatsApp Inc.; Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-665

Google LLC; Civil Action No. 6:20-cv-269

Google LLC; Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-668

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; 6:21-cv-1247

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-1246

T-Mobile US et al.; Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-674

Verizon Communications Inc. et al.; Civil Action No. 6:21-cv-672

The new defendants are two of the top smartphone makers in the world. Samsung is the world's number one mobile phone maker and has a global market share of more than 20%, while Huawei ranks in the top five of all smartphone manufacturers in the world.

VoIP-Pal CEO, Emil Malak said, "This has not been an easy road, but we are committed to move forward and are very appreciative of the support we receive from our shareholders. We will keep you informed of our progress as developments unfold. Patience is a virtue."

