FTI Consulting Appoints Karl Payeur as Head of Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology in France

PARIS, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced the appointment of Karl Payeur as a Senior Managing Director and Head of its Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology segments in France.



Based in Paris, Mr Payeur will help drive FTI Consulting's growth in the French market by offering clients market-leading forensic, investigation, compliance and technology services that address the needs of both French businesses and multinational organisations with interests in Francophone countries.

With more than 28 years of international experience, Mr Payeur brings extensive expertise in forensic, investigation, regulatory compliance, corporate governance, financial crime advisory and technology services. Most recently Head of the Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") forensic practice for a Big Four firm, he qualified as an accountant and began his career as an auditor in Canada before specialising in forensics and compliance services for clients across the world.

Kevin Hewitt, Chairman of the EMEA region at FTI Consulting, said, "Karl is a leading figure in forensic and technology consulting, and his arrival at our practice in France enables FTI Consulting to offer an extended suite of services to clients. His experience and reputation, combined with FTI Consulting's expertise and network of more than 1,000 forensic professionals around the world, means that we can now better serve the needs of our clients in this growing market."

Karen Briggs, Head of EMEA Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology at FTI Consulting, added, "We are delighted to welcome Karl to lead the Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology practices in France. His appointment supports our goal of becoming the leading provider of forensic, investigation, compliance and technology services in France and across the EMEA region. Karl has the expertise to provide our clients with the most robust support on highly complex and challenging issues related to the investigation and prevention of fraud, financial crime and corruption, and how to leverage technology in a constantly changing regulatory environment."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,600 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

