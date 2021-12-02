MRHB DeFi Expands Asia Presence with Strategic Investment from Sinofy Group

MELBOURNE, Australia., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world's first inclusive and ethical DeFi ecosystem platform MRHB DeFi has received a strategic investment from Sinofy Group , a tech consulting management firm headquartered in Shanghai. Sinofy supports revolutionary tech companies to help them gain prominence in the world's most digitally connected regions — China and Southeast Asia.



A Partnership that goes beyond financial investment

The investment includes a strategic partnership which sees MRHB DeFi join hands with Sinofy to fulfil the former's vision of bringing an ethical, community-first focus to the world of decentralized finance. Sinofy Co-founder and angel investor Amirsan Roberto has taken the partnership a step further and joined the halal DeFi ecosystem startup as the Head of Investments and Partnerships.

"Joining as Head of investments and Partnerships is a reflection of my commitment to and conviction in Marhaba's vision," explains Amirsan Roberto. "This is the first step we are taking in establishing our group venture fund and we are honored to have MRHB DeFi as our first institutional investment."

"We welcome Amir and Sinofy Group as part of the Marhaba family of partners and investors," says Naquib Mohammed , CEO and founder of MRHB DeFi. "Since our early beginnings, Sinofy has actively supported our marketing efforts and aligning Marhaba with Sinofy's deep regional expertise will bring us more visibility across Asia and beyond."

A Technical and Intellectual Collaboration

Indeed the partnership will also see the parties collaborating on Sinofy East European Division's upcoming We_Challenge 2021 Hackathon in Ukraine. With a gathering of 1,500 participants, 50 global media partners, 20 IT communities and 10 strategic partners, the hackathon is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated developer conventions in the region.

MRHB DeFi will be coming on as an Official Sponsor at the event, with CTO Deniz Daikilic providing a keynote address as well as engaging in a panel discussion that includes CEO Naquib Mohammed and Head of Investments & Partnerships Amirsan Roberto.

The Focus on Community and Ethics

MRHB DeFi recently closed its Pre-Public Sale 2, an open, community-focussed offering to provide pre-IDO access and pricing to its loyal community members. The rousing success of the sale is further validation of the massive interest for DeFi services rooted in ethics and inclusion.

MRHB DeFi was founded with a vision of providing excluded and crypto-cautious communities greater access to the growing opportunities and utilities of the cryptoverse. The project is underpinned by offering faith-based DeFi services which adhere to the ethical investment and financing principles rooted in Islamic Finance, many values upheld by the halal platform also align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Business practices deemed ethical include those that avoid interest, usury, social exploitation as well as support sustainability, asset or utility backed financing, transparency and equitable risk-reward sharing. These principles have universal appeal far beyond the faith conscious community.

With the Islamic Finance market sized at around USD 3 trillion of assets, bringing even a small portion of Shariah-sensitive liquidity into DeFi will represent a major boost to the total value of the DeFi sector worldwide.

Sinofy Group has now joined the host of strategic investors in MRHB DeFi who are on board to bring DeFi innovation to the Islamic finance industry. To date, investors include Sheesha Finance , Blockchain Australia , Mozaic , Contango Digital Assets , NewTribe Capital , Acreditus Partners , EMGS Group , MKD Capital and a grant from Polygon Technology .

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB DeFi is a halal, decentralized finance platform built to embody the true spirit of an "Ethical and Inclusive DeFi" by following faith-based financial and business principles, where all excluded communities can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi.

The diverse team comprises researchers, technocrats, influencers, Islamic fintech experts & business entrepreneurs, who came together to ensure that MRHB DeFi prevails in a manner that will impact society as a whole, essentially bridging the gap between the faith-conscious communities and the blockchain world.

MRHB DeFi Official Channels

Website: https://marhabadefi.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marhabadefi

Telegram: https://t.me/mdf_official

Telegram Announcements: https://t.me/marhabadefi_ANN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHuvZG9DbS5ffeoqLX_bERg

Medium: https://medium.com/@mrhbdefi

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marhabadefi

Telegram (Arabic): https://t.me/mdf_arabic

Telegram (Russian): https://t.me/marhabadefi_russia

Telegram (Turkish): https://t.me/MarhabaDefiTR

About Sinofy Group

Sinofy Group is an end-to-end tech consulting management firm headquartered in Shanghai, offering a range of services across blockchain, fintech, cybersecurity, robotics, medtech, gaming, AI/ML and AR/VR industries.

The company deals with customized solutions built to "Sinofy, Fund, and Empower" tech companies in the world`s most digitally connected region — China and Southeast Asia. To date, they have worked with innovative tech brands seeking to expand their digital reach and penetrate into new markets. Their vast global network brings a world-class blend of expertise and support.

Media Contact

cecilia@marhabadefi.com

chris@yourPRstrategist.com

pr@yourPRstrategist.com



