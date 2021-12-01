ACWA Presents Emissary Award to Larry McKenney

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its 16th annual Emissary Award to Amador Water Agency General Manager Larry McKenney. Presented at ACWA's 2021 Fall Conference & Exhibition in Pasadena, the award recognizes individuals who have made remarkable contributions to California water through voluntary service to ACWA.



McKenney has served as a respected voice on ACWA's Board of Directors since 2015 and is currently Chair of the Business Development Committee and member of the Region 3 Board.

"Larry McKenney has been a collaborative and respected voice at ACWA," said ACWA President Steve LaMar. "His engagement while serving on the Board of Directors during these past years has proven him as an invaluable member of the water community."

McKenney has also served as a member and Chair of ACWA's Region 10 Board, Local Government Committee, Executive Committee, Legal Affairs Committee and DAC Drinking Water Initiative Task Force.

Prior to joining Amador Water Agency, McKenney was executive counsel to the Santa Ana Watershed Project Authority, director of the Watershed & Coastal Resources Division of Orange County Public Works and director of the Office of Water Resources at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and the University of Texas School of Law. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as an artillery officer and later as an attorney before retiring in 2007.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 441-4545 | C (760) 217-0627



