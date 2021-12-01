 Skip to main content

Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K And M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

Globe Newswire  
December 01, 2021 5:02pm   Comments
TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited ("Fairfax") (TSX:FFH) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date
Series C 0.294313 December 31, 2021 December 15, 2021
Series D 0.21028 December 30, 2021
Series E 0.198938 December 31, 2021
Series F 0.14789 December 30, 2021
Series G 0.185125 December 31, 2021
Series H 0.17310 December 30, 2021
Series I 0.207938 December 31, 2021
Series J 0.19137 December 30, 2021
Series K 0.291938 December 31, 2021
Series M 0.312688 December 31, 2021

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the December 31, 2021 to March 30, 2022 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$)
Series D 0.80852 3.27899 0.20213
Series F 0.56441 2.28899 0.14110
Series H 0.66304 2.68899 0.16576
Series J 0.73455 2.97899 0.18364

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:   John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at
  (416) 367-4941



