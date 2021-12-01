Proactive news headlines including Ethereum, BioSig Technologies, Deep-South Resources, Victory Square, MedX Health Corp and Magna Mining
New York , Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Logiq advances separation of AppLogiq and DataLogiq with acquisition of fully-reporting publicly-traded company for AppLogiq click here
- BioHarvest Sciences appoints astronaut Chris Hadfield to its board of advisors click here
- Esports Entertainment and Indianapolis Colts team up to host 2021 ‘Frozen Frenzy' Fortnite tournament click here
- Adyton reports hitting significant copper in Feni Island maiden drilling program click here
- BioSig Technologies appoints Gray Fleming as chief commercial officer click here
- Therma Bright inks deal to boost production of AcuVid COVID-19 tests to meet FDA guidance click here
- ION Energy unveils new lithium discovery at its Baavhai Uul lithium salar project in south-eastern Mongolia click here
- Looking Glass Labs creating metaverse-ready 3D assets for Gutter Cat Gang and Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collections click here
- Cypress Development receives $6.9M from warrant exercise to boost cash position click here
- Deep-South Resources advances push to win renewal of Haib Copper licence in Namibia click here
- BioLargo signs manufacturer's representative agreement with ICS for its water treatment technologies click here
- Ethereum approaches all-time high whilst Bitcoin edges down click here
- Victory Square portfolio company Next Decentrum launches Crypto Pharaohs, an iconic NFT collection click here
- ESE Entertainment to acquire Canadian gaming technology company GameAddik, boosting revenue and profitability click here
- Milestone Scientific says recognized pain management expert Dr Miguel de la Garza has adopted its CompuFlo Epidural instrument click here
- Psyched Wellness (CSE:PSYC, OTCQB:PSYCF) presents Amanita muscaria extract AME-1 to Health Canada in pre-submission meeting click here
- Clean Air Metals says PEA results from its Thunder Bay North project show "robust financial metrics" click here
- CytoDyn completes submission of all major sections of CMC to FDA for HIV Biologics License Application click here
- Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX, OTCQB:CDXFF) partners with Medtronic Canada ULC to provide virtual healthcare to patients across Canada click here
- Savannah Resources exits Rio Tinto joint venture to focus on lithium click here
- Magna Mining announces winter exploration program at Shakespeare project and results of recent borehole electromagnetic survey click here
- Delta 9 opens US showroom for Grow Pod and equipment sales in North Dakota's Valley City click here
- MedX Health Corp and London Medical Laboratory announce commercialization pilot of world-class teledermatology screening platform in the UK click here
- Empower Clinics gets Health Canada approval to proceed under original authorization for its Kai Care COVID-19 At-Home Saliva Collection Kit click here
- Altamira Gold kicks off diamond drilling at Santa Helena project in Brazil to test porphyry potential click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com