Tenet Fintech Group, Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tenet Fintech Group, Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNT) (OTC:PKKFF) for potential securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses.



What is this all about?

On October 4, 2021, Grizzly Research released a report alleging revenue inflation and suspicious acquisitions by Tenet Fintech Group, Inc., formerly known as Peak Fintech Group, Inc. The report highlighted Tenet Fintech's acquisition of Heartbeat, a Chinese insurance company, where Tenet paid a company that was not the registered owner of Heartbeat. Additionally, the actual registered owner of Heartbeat reported no revenue in both 2019 and 2020. Tenet Fintech Group, Inc. stock was halted from trading for 11 days due to filing deficiencies.

On this news, shares of Tenet Fintech Group fell over 17% on October 4, 2021.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Tenet Fintech Group, Inc. stock between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021 is potentially eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is January 18, 2022. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website , by email at cases@blockleviton.com , or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

