Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ESBK, GSKY, GDP, and PTRS

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Elmira Savings Bank (NasdaqCM: ESBK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ESBK to Community Bank Systems, Inc. for $23.10 in cash per share of ESBK owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GSKY to the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GSKY shareholders will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman common stock for each share of GSKY owned.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:GDP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GDP to a subsidiary of Paloma Partners VI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. for$23.00 in cash per share of GDP owned.

Partners Bancorp (NasdaqCM: PTRS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PTRS to OceanFirst Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement PTRS shareholders will receive either $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of PTRS owned.

